COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports 87,705 cases as of July 6, 2020. The state reports 2,599 probable cases, 743,020 negative cases, and 6,754 deaths attributed to the virus.
The Department of Health's Dashboard provides up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
The website also offers a weekly report for deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Looking for all statistics on the state's COVID-19 situation? Visit the Department of Health website.
Also find updated information on the Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Pennsylvania.
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public space.