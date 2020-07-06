COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports 87,705 cases as of July 6, 2020. The state reports 2,599 probable cases, 743,020 negative cases, and 6,754 deaths attributed to the virus.

The Department of Health's Dashboard provides up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

The website also offers a weekly report for deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Looking for all statistics on the state's COVID-19 situation? Visit the Department of Health website.

Also find updated information on the Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Pennsylvania.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19