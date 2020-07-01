COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports 84,130 cases as of June 30, 2020. The state reports 2,476 probable cases, 677,581 negative cases, and 6,649 deaths attributed to the virus.

The Department of Health's Dashboard provides up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown. Also find graphics that represent number of cases and testing.

The website also offers a weekly report for deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Looking for all statistics on the state's COVID-19 situation? Visit the Department of Health website.

Also find updated information on the Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Pennsylvania.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19