COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports 81,956 cases as of June 29, 2020, Pa. The state reports 2,414 probable cases, 634,711 negative cases, and 6,579 deaths attributed to the virus.

Looking for all statistics on the state's COVID-19 situation? Visit the Department of Health website.

The Department of Health's newly released Dashboard provides up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

Also find updated information on the Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Pennsylvania.

