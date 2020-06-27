NCPACOVID.jpg

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

According to the PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard, as of June 23, 2020, Pa. has 80,347 confirmed cases of the virus. The state reports 2,349 probable cases, 596,407 negative cases, and 6,464 deaths attributed to the virus.

Related reading: CDC recognizes PA as one of three states for consistent COVID-19 reduction success

Looking for all statistics on the state's COVID-19 situation? Visit the Department of Health website.

The Department of Health's newly released Dashboard provides up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

Also find updated information on the Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Pennsylvania.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus_Prevention steps_canva_2020.jpg
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.