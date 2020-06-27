COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

According to the PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard, as of June 23, 2020, Pa. has 80,347 confirmed cases of the virus. The state reports 2,349 probable cases, 596,407 negative cases, and 6,464 deaths attributed to the virus.

Looking for all statistics on the state's COVID-19 situation? Visit the Department of Health website.

The Department of Health's newly released Dashboard provides up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

Also find updated information on the Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Pennsylvania.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19