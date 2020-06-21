The PA General Assembly passed House Resolution 836 to end the disaster declaration in response to COVID-19 on June 9. The resolution references 35 PA.C.S. § 7301(C), which asserts that the general assembly can vote to end a state of emergency. After a consensus between both state houses, the governor should release an executive order to effectively end the state of emergency, according to PA Title 35.

A press release from Governor Wolf’s office on June 10 defends the power of the executive to make executive orders, and that the legislative cannot make law without the governor’s consent, in saying, “any concurrent resolution [needs] to come to the governor for approval or disapproval.”

Senator Jake Corman (PA-34), Senator Joe Scarnati (PA-25), and the Senate Republican Caucus filed a lawsuit against Governor Wolf, which states, “despite HR 836, Governor Wolf has refused to meet his mandatory and ministerial duty to issue an executive order or proclamation ending the COVID-19 state of disaster emergency.”

The petitioning senators defend that the restrictions necessary to “flatten the curve” of the COVID-19 pandemic in PA have been met and that it is unlawful of the governor to refuse to comply with the general assembly’s decision in this case.

Scarnati said, in a press release, “state law allows for the temporary suspension of civil liberties under dire circumstances...the need to suspend civil liberties in the interest of public health and safety has clearly passed.” Senator Corman is quoted in his press release on the issue saying, “our laws do not provide for a Governor to create a ‘new normal,’ rather they provide for three separate but equal branches of government who have sworn to uphold the law.”

Governor Wolf outlined the state benefits which would be eliminated with the end of the emergency disaster declaration, including lenience in eligibility requirements for unemployment compensation, free lunch eligibility waivers for school-aged children, utility assistance compensation, mortgage foreclosures and eviction moratoriums, among other protections.

The PA Supreme Court will decide whether Governor Wolf’s executive order will remain, or if the general assembly’s consensus requires that he declare the state of emergency over.

