Harrisburg, Pa. – “The pace of vaccinations in Pennsylvania is accelerating each day,” said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf today during an update on the state's progress with vaccines. As of today, 23% of people in Pennsylvania have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

Governor Tom Wolf and Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam detailed the state’s vaccination rollout progress noting that the process is continuing to accelerate across the Commonwealth.

“We have made tremendous progress, but we know we have more work to do. We appreciate all the providers and locations working to vaccinate Pennsylvanians. The commonwealth is committed to ensure that we can vaccinate all those in Phase 1A as soon as possible,” said Gov. Wolf.

As of Wednesday, March 17:

Cumulative since vaccinations started in December 2020:

Vaccine providers have administered 3,840,896 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, March 17 – 2,559,813 first/single doses and 1,281,068 second doses.

1,352,986 people are fully vaccinated, an increase of 336.007 over last week’s total.

1,206,827 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

Combining those fully vaccinated and those who have received one dose only to date means 2,559,813 have received at least one dose of vaccination.

23% of Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program

Federal pharmacy partnership vaccinations continue, with vaccinations of skilled nursing facilities expected to be completed soon.

As of March 17, CVS has administered 345,588 doses of vaccine. 203,971 of these are first doses and 141,617 are second doses.

As of March 17, Walgreens has administered 56,126 doses of vaccine. 38,460 of these are first doses and 17,666 are second doses.

How Pennsylvania Compares with Other States with Largest 65+ Population*

One quarter of Americans age 65 and older live in one of three states:

California, Florida, and Texas. Seven other states—Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania – account for another quarter of older adults.

Pennsylvania is doing a better job providing first doses than every other state with a large population of older adults, except Illinois, who is tied with Pennsylvania.

The state is also on par with comparative states for fully vaccinating people.

These percentages include all adult 18-plus.

Pennsylvania – 23% first doses; 11% fully vaccinated

New York – 23% first doses; 11% fully vaccinated

Illinois – 23% first doses; 12% fully vaccinated

North Carolina – 22% first doses; 12% fully vaccinated

California – 22% first doses; 11% fully vaccinated

Ohio – 21% first doses; 12% fully vaccinated

Michigan – 21% first doses; 12% fully vaccinated

Florida – 21% first doses; 12% fully vaccinated

Texas – 19% first doses: 10% fully vaccinated

*Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

“The Department of Health continues to work with providers to ensure they are receiving vaccine and quickly vaccinating Pennsylvanians with it,” Acting Secretary of Health Allison Beam said. “We appreciate the commitment of the health care providers, counties and other organizations that are working to vaccinate Pennsylvanians. Together, we all have an opportunity to continue to provide these vaccinations and move the commonwealth forward.”