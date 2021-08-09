According to the latest statistics from the CDC, one Pa. county remains in the blue--or having low transmission rates of COVID-19.

Cameron County in central Pa. is the last remaining county to show low transmission rates. The CDC said 48.2% of the population in Cameron County is fully vaccinated. About 62% is at least partially vaccinated.

According to Rutul Dalal, MD, medical director, Infectious Diseases, UPMC in North Central Pa., "UPMC continues to monitor COVID-19 locally, across the state, and across the country. While we are seeing a slow uptick in cases across the state and locally, these increases are not nearly as large as the national peak and still are nowhere near our totals from a year ago," Dalal said.

"We continue to encourage everyone to receive the COVID-19 vaccine," Dr. Alison Brodginski, director of infectious diseases for Geisinger’s northeast region said.

"As we approach the one-year mark since the vaccine was first administered to the public, the data continues to show us we have safe and tremendously effective options for vaccination against COVID-19," she said.

The population currently testing positive is different than a year ago, according to Dalal. "We're seeing a drastic difference in two populations of patients - those who are vaccinated and those who are not. Where people are not vaccinated, we're seeing a large increase in cases."

UPMC data is aligning with the national data in that almost all of the COVID-19 positive patients being admitted to the hospital for a higher level of care are unvaccinated.

Brodginski echoed that sentiment. "The majority of patients testing positive in our communities and the majority of patients who require hospitalization are unvaccinated," she said.

In the Geisinger system, "we are seeing that 99 percent of people who we have fully vaccinated are not ending up in our hospitals. This proves that vaccination is working."

Vaccination is not a 100% barrier, doctors acknowledge, and vaccinated individuals are still able to contract the virus in what they are calling breakthrough infections.

More Coverage From the CDC: On July 27, 2021, CDC announced updated Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention Strategies based on emerging evidence of the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant. CDC recommends that all people, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.

masks A new CDC study supports previous findings that B.1.617.2 (Delta) is highly contagious, and is contributing to an increase in cases, including those with severe outcomes and those due to vaccine breakthrough infections .

Symptoms of a breakthrough infection are generally mild, said Dalal. "Most commonly these are upper respiratory tract symptoms such as sinusitis, difficulty swallowing, throat infection, and tonsillar enlargement. In some rarer cases individuals are experiencing typical COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fevers, and cough."

"Geisinger has not had anyone who is fully vaccinated require mechanical ventilation or die of COVID-19," said Brodginski.

COVID-19 numbers in northcentral Pa. region

In northcentral Pa., the Pa. Department of Health is reporting the following cases. *These are the reported confirmed cases. The DOH's totals add "probable" cases, but NorthcentralPa.com is reporting only the cases listed as "confirmed."

Total confirmed cases in Pa.: 1,034,952

Bradford- Confirmed: 5,136; Deaths: 97 (33.5% fully vacc; 38.3% partially)

Centre- Confirmed: 15,637; Deaths: 228 (49:9% fully vacc; 57.5% partially)

Clinton ( HIGH )- Confirmed: 3,378; Deaths: 68 (35.1% fully vacc; 40.2% partially)

)- Confirmed: 3,378; Deaths: 68 (35.1% fully vacc; 40.2% partially) Columbia- Confirmed: 5,378; Deaths: 136 (50.9% fully vacc; 56.5% partially)

Lycoming- Confirmed cases: 10,143; Deaths: 299 (42.4% fully vacc; 47.7% partially)

Montour- Confirmed: 1,855; Deaths: 67 (64.6% fully vacc; 69.3% partially)

Northumberland- Confirmed: 8,384; Deaths: 365 (47.8% fully vacc; 53.5% partially)

Potter ( HIGH )- Confirmed: 1,097; Deaths: 25 (26.4 % fully vacc; 27% partially)

)- Confirmed: 1,097; Deaths: 25 (26.4 % fully vacc; 27% partially) Snyder- Confirmed: 2,862; Deaths: 86 (36.8% fully vacc; 44.4% partially)

Sullivan- Confirmed: 354; Deaths: 21 (40.1% fully vacc; 64% partially)

Tioga- Confirmed: 2,623; Deaths: 113 (35.5% fully vacc; 37.9% partially)

Union- Confirmed: 4,701; Deaths: 90 (48% vully vacc; 54.4% partially)