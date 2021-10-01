Harrisburg, Pa. -- State leadership is strategizing for the short- and long-term effects of COVID-19 on educational instruction. The departments of Education, Health, and Transportation discussed the state's plans on anticipated vaccine rollout for children aged 5-11 and COVID-19 testing in schools.

Vaccine in children ages 5-11

Currently, students 12 and older are eligible and encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19. This week, Pfizer submitted its application to the federal government for approval to administer vaccines to children between 5 and 11 years old.

While the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) review and approval process is anticipated to take several weeks, school districts are encouraged to contact local vaccine providers to schedule on-site vaccination clinics.

“It’s very encouraging that more than half-a-million school-aged kids are already vaccinated,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “We know that vaccinations are one of the best ways to prevent illness due to COVID-19 and help keep students learning in person. That’s why we encourage everyone eligible to get vaccinated and we encourage schools to help make it as convenient as possible. It’s not too early to schedule a vaccine clinic in November in anticipation of federal approval for kids between 5 and 11.”

For eligible adolescents in Pennsylvania, 21.9 percent of children ages 12-14 are fully vaccinated and 42.6 percent of children ages 15-19 are fully vaccinated. “The vaccination numbers continue to increase,” Beam said noting that vaccine providers must be connecting with schools as suggested last month.

“In the past week, DOH has helped to connect a school in Erie and one in Pittsburgh to vaccine providers in the region.” Last month, an order by the Acting Secretary of Health directed vaccine providers to coordinate vaccine clinics with schools for the employees, contractors, volunteers, students, or students’ families of the school.

The clinics can be held at the school or a location agreed upon by the school and vaccine provider. If a provider is unable to coordinate a vaccination clinic with the school, the provider is responsible for directing the school to the Department of Health to be provided with contact information for other vaccine providers.

K-12 testing program

There are 396 schools using the 100-percent federally-funded COVID-19 testing program the Wolf Administration launched for the start of this school year to provide safer in-person environments for students, teachers and staff.

The pooled testing program is part of a larger strategy that schools are using including vaccination, physical distancing, facilities improvements, masks/face coverings, and hand hygiene to reduce the spread of the virus and keep students learning in classrooms.

“In the past week, more than 800 tests have been conducted in schools across the state through this free initiative,” Beam said. “The combination of on-going testing, masking and vaccinations will help keep students learning in the classroom.” Schools can opt-in to participate in the free COVID-19 testing program at any time.

The DOH is encouraging all schools to take advantage of this free testing program. Early detection of COVID-19 cases in schools can help school officials take action that will help keep schools open and students in classrooms and participating in extracurricular activities.

A key part of the testing program is the quick turnaround time for testing results, which is one to two days after testing. This allows schools to quickly identify if they have positive cases and to take action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the school and mitigate a possible school shutdown.