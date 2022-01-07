CDC data indicates that COVID-19 boosters help strengthen protection against Omicron and other variants. CDC's Nowcast model currently projects that the Omicron variant accounts for 95 percent of new cases.

According to the latest CDC guidelines, booster doses of Moderna are now available five months after the second dose, following suit with Pfizer.

“Vaccination is our best defense against COVID-19, including the circulating variants, and shortening the length of time between completion of a primary series and a booster dose may help reduce waning immunity," said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

The new variant also "spreads more rapidly than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and other variants," according to Marks. For that reason, Marks, and the CDC urge the public to get their boosters right away, if they haven't already.

The booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the same dosage (0.3 milliliters) as a single dose. Locally, Geisinger is now offering boosters of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15.

If you’re unsure if you qualify for a booster or have any specific questions, contact your doctor. You can make an appointment for a first, second, third or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Geisinger through MyGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657.

Appointments are available at the vaccine centers at the Geisinger Health Plan Building near Danville, Geisinger CenterPoint in Jenkins Township, Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital and Geisinger Lewistown Hospital. Appointments are also available at Geisinger Philipsburg and Geisinger Pharmacy locations in Dallas, Danville, Lewistown, Lock Haven, Mount Pocono, Pottsville, State College and Scranton.

Remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card or proof of having received the vaccine to your appointment. More information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available at Geisinger.org/COVIDVax. As a reminder, no visitors are permitted for outpatient appointments, unless medically necessary, and masks must be worn by everyone in all Geisinger buildings and facilities