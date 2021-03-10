State College, Pa. – A new COVID relief grant for eligible hospitality industry businesses opens for applications on Monday, March 15.

The Centre County Commissioners are urging eligible businesses in Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties to apply as soon as possible since funding is likely to run out quickly.

The grants are being provided through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) and will range in amount from $5,000 to $50,000. The grant funding is intended to alleviate revenue losses and pay eligible operating expenses that have arisen due to COVID-19.

Businesses can apply at the Community Giving Foundation’s website at www.csgiving.org from March 15 until the funds are exhausted or June 15, 2021.

Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe called the new grant program a much-needed lifeline, saying: “We know that businesses in our county continue to experience loss from the pandemic. This grant program provides critical funding to our hospitality industry and we hope as many businesses as possible apply.”

The county has contracted with SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) to manage the $1.8 million grant program on their behalf. SEDA-COG will receive the applications and determine eligibility and grant amounts in partnership with Harry Mathias, a contractor with SEDA-COG who also served as a former math teacher and Central Columbia Schools superintendent. SEDA-COG will disburse the funds to awarded businesses.

Mike Fisher, SEDA-COG assistant executive director, expressed enthusiasm for the program. “We are honored to be able to further assist our counties in this way. We know that the economic effects of the pandemic have crippled our local hospitality industry, so we trust this will alleviate some of that pain. This pandemic has left gaping holes of need and we are here to help our communities and businesses meet those needs,” he said.

Eligible hospitality industry businesses include hotels, restaurants, bars, and taverns. These businesses must fall within eligible industry codes which include the Accommodations subsector (721) or Food Services and Drinking Places subsector (722).

Eligibility includes, but is not limited to, having fewer than 300 full-time employees; a net worth that does not exceed $15 million; a 25% reduction in gross receipts in 2020 compared to 2019; and be located within Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, or Union counties.

Priority will be given to businesses that did not already receive COVID relief funds; that were subject to closure following the disaster emergency declared by Gov. Tom Wolf on March 6, 2020; and had more than a 50% reduction in gross receipts from March 31, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019. For a full listing of eligibility requirements and prioritization guidelines, visit www.csgiving.org.

The grant program was created from Act 1 of 2021, which was passed on February 5. Statewide, it provides $145 million in funding assistance to hospitality industry businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through the state Department of Community and Economic Development.

For more information, contact SEDA-COG Grants Manager Betsy Lockwood at (570) 522-7265 or elockwood@seda-cog.org.