Tioga County faces a drastic increase in COVID-19 cases, according to a warning from the Tioga County COVID-19 Task Force. For the month of September, the county has recorded 277 positive cases and a 14.7% positivity rate. These findings are based upon Department of Health data.

Demand for health care is higher now than it was a few months ago, according to UPMC. Much – but not all – of the demand is related to COVID-19 illness or concerns about the presence of COVID-19 illness.

"As of Thurs., Sept. 16, we are treating 29 inpatients who are positive for COVID-19 at hospitals in north central Pa. which includes UPMC Williamsport, UPMC Wellsboro, UPMC Cole, UPMC Muncy, and UPMC Lock Haven," said Tyler Wagner, manager of Public Relations for UPMC in the northcentral Pa. region.

Other Northcentral Pa. counties have experienced an uptick in confirmed cases during September as well, according to Department of Health data. The data below details confirmed cases as of today, Sept. 16, as well as an increase in cases between Aug. 27 and Sept. 16 (see bold).

*These are the reported confirmed cases. The DOH's totals add "probable" cases, but NorthcentralPa.com is reporting only the cases listed as "confirmed."

Total confirmed cases in Pa.: 1,133, 406 (+59,196 since Friday, Aug. 27)

Bradford - Confirmed: 5,437 (+200 since Friday, Aug. 27); Deaths: 102

Centre - Confirmed: 16,831 (+873 since Friday, Aug. 27); Deaths: 232

Clinton - Confirmed: 3,639 (+173 since Friday, Aug. 27); Deaths: 69

Columbia - Confirmed: 5,958 (+366 since Friday, Aug. 27); Deaths: 140

Lycoming - Confirmed cases: 11, 215 (+773 since Friday, Aug. 27); Deaths: 312

Montour - Confirmed: 1,992 (+105 since Friday, Aug. 27); Deaths: 67

Northumberland - Confirmed: 9,311 (+663 since Friday, Aug. 27); Deaths: 375

Potter - Confirmed: 1,215 (+79 since Friday, Aug. 27); Deaths: 29

Snyder - Confirmed: 3,143 (+191 since Friday, Aug. 27); Deaths: 92

Sullivan - Confirmed: 409 (+40 since Friday, Aug. 27); Deaths: 22

Tioga - Confirmed: 2,909 (+229 since Friday, Aug. 27); Deaths: 115

Union - Confirmed: 5,061 (+271 since Friday, Aug. 27); Deaths: 92