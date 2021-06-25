Harrisburg, Pa. – The order requiring unvaccinated individuals to wear masks while in public will officially be lifted this Monday, June 28.

Restrictions which limited capacity sizes for businesses, venues, and events were lifted on Memorial Day but the mask order remained in place.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said the mask order would be lifted when 70% of Pennsylvanians were vaccinated or on June 28, whichever came first.

As of June 25, 74.9 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older have received their first dose, while 59.4 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

The commonwealth ranks 8th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to Dr. Rutul Dalal, medical director, Infectious Diseases, UPMC in North Central Pa., the region has seen a "significant decrease" in COVID-19 positive cases. "At the peak in December of 2020, we were treating over 1,000 inpatients across the system: around 100 were in northcentral Pennsylvania.

"On June 24, across the UPMC system in the U.S., we are treating 42 inpatients who are positive for COVID-19: four are in north central Pennsylvania," Dalal added.

Among our local area, Montour county has the highest vaccination rate with 66.6% of the population fully vaccinated. Centre county reports 49.8% of people are fully vaccinated and Columbia county is close behind with 48.9% of people fully vaccinated, trailed by Lycoming county, which reports 43.2% of people are fully vaccinated. Potter county has the lowest vaccination rate among our local counties with just 25.7% of people fully vaccinated.

"As a medical professional, I’ve seen what this virus can do to individuals. It was a feat of modern medicine to have safe and effective vaccines as quickly as we did and now those vaccines are so easily accessible. While our region’s rates are lower than some other regions across the state, they are about where we expected given national trends in rural communities like those we serve," Dalal said.

Allison Beam, Acting Secretary of Health indicated that although the mandate will lift regardless of vaccination rates, the pandemic is not over.

“Even though the universal masking order will be lifted in a few days, businesses, organizations, health care providers, and other entities maintain the option of requiring employees, guests, or customers to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status,” Beam said.

“We’re at a point of transition,” Beam told Triblive.com. “There’s a point where the state wants to make sure that folks also take self-responsibility for how they’re going to safely conduct their lives and their family’s lives in the communities moving forward.”

The Department of Health issued a reminder that public health measures such as isolation and quarantine are necessary to prevent the spread of infection. Individuals who are sick should stay home unless seeking medical care or COVID-19 testing. Individuals who are identified as close contacts of a person with COVID-19 should cooperate with all public health recommendations, including quarantine, so that if they become infected, they will not spread infection to others.

"What we’re watching closely now is the COVID-19 variants, specifically the rise in the delta variant, Dalal said. He did not want to speculate on the future of the virus overall.

"While the prevalence of the delta variant in Pennsylvania is very low, we should remain cautious. The risk of these new variants is they may be more contagious. They appear to be contagious and make more people sick especially for people who have a compromised immune system and those who are not vaccinated," he said.

Dalal said masking should still be considered even after the mask mandate is lifted. "From a public health perspective, people who are unvaccinated should be masking still because it will help to reduce the risk of transmission."

In order to achieve herd immunity to protect a community from COVID-19, experts have estimated that 70% or more of the population needs to be fully vaccinated.

"Even if you are fully vaccinated, you should still watch out for symptoms of COVID-19, especially if you've been around someone who is sick," said Dalal. "If you are fully vaccinated and still feel more comfortable wearing a mask in public, there’s nothing wrong with that."

"It’s going to take time to adjust, and we all need to be mindful that others may feel differently than us," Dalal said. "We can still be respectful and considerate."