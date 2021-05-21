Lycoming County, Pa. -- On May 13, 2021, the Center for Disease Control provided guidance that fully vaccinated individuals may resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic without wearing a facemask or physically distancing except where required by law, rule, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

The Lycoming County Operations and Coordination Cell along with the Lycoming County Board of Commissioners have determined that facemasks will no longer be REQUIRED in Lycoming County buildings effective June 1, 2021 for fully vaccinated people.

This will occur on the honor system. Visitors and employees will NOT be asked if they have been vaccinated. The Sheriff’s Office nor any other department will be tasked with policing this effort.

Postings will encourage everyone to speak with their medical provider to assess if a vaccination is right for them.

It is important to emphasize that facemasks are not a substitute for social distancing.

The practice of social distancing, coughing/sneezing into the elbow, and the regular washing of hands will continue to be practiced by all county employees and highly encouraged for members of the public.

There may be exceptions to the lifting of the facemask requirement in certain

areas within Lycoming County facilities. Please be sure to comply with any facility that requires the wearing of facemasks in their facility/area. Examples include, but are not limited to:

The Lycoming County Prison and Pre-Release Center

Jury Selection Rooms

potentially anywhere there may not be enough room for adequate social distancing

The prudently responsible actions that we take and the positive attitude with which we face these challenging times will define our success, according to the commissioners.