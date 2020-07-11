With the NHL also having ratified the CBA Friday, the agreement comes into effect immediately

TORONTO - The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) membership has ratified the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the National Hockey League (NHL) and the resumption of the 2019-20 season. With the NHL also having ratified the CBA Friday, the agreement comes into effect immediately.

Play for the 2019-20 season will resume on August 1 in Toronto and Edmonton.

Play will start back up with 16 teams paired in eight best-of-5 series and a round-robin among the top four teams in points percentage in each conference to determine seeding for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Teams that advance will remain in Toronto and Edmonton for the first two rounds of the playoffs.