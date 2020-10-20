Pennsylvanians are asked to reconsider driving over the border to neighboring New York state, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

According to a release from Cuomo's office, neighboring states Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania now meet the criteria for the travel advisory, requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

However, noted Cuomo, given the interconnected nature of the region and mode of transport between the states, a quarantine on these states is not practically viable. That said, New York State highly discourages, to the extent practical, non-essential travel to and from these states while they meet the travel advisory criteria.

"We are now in a situation where 43 states meet the criteria for our travel advisory. This is really a bizarre outcome, considering New York once had the highest infection rate," Governor Cuomo said.

"There is no practical way to quarantine New York from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. There are just too many interchanges, interconnections, and people who live in one place and work in the other. It would have a disastrous effect on the economy, and remember while we're fighting this public health pandemic we're also fighting to open up the economy. However, to the extent travel between the states is not essential, it should be avoided," Cuomo said.