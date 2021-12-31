New York City is preparing to host a crowd of approximately 15,000 in Times Square for New Year's Eve this year, down about 75% from normal. Anyone over the age of five is required to have proof of vaccination for entry into Times Square, and masking is required at all times.

There have been calls for New York City to cancel the event due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases. Other cities around the world including Paris, Tokyo, and Rome have canceled, but according to New York City officials, the show will go on.

"We want to show that we’re moving forward, and we want to show the world that New York City is fighting our way through this," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a Thursday interview with the TODAY show.

This year's New Year's Eve ball contains 192 sparkling Waterford crystal triangles and spans 12 feet in diameter, and weighs nearly 12,000 pounds.

It seems like a lifetime ago that one million people were packed into Times Square just two years ago to ring in 2020, not knowing how different the following two years would be in comparison to large gatherings.

In 2020, Times Square was closed to the public and just a few dozen front line health care workers were invited to ring in the New Year. Just three days ago, New York city reported a record number of new, confirmed cases Tuesday, with more than 39,590 cases in just one day.

Shortly after the ball drops at midnight, soon-to-be New York City Mayor Eric Adams will be officially sworn in as mayor as part of the celebration, replacing Bill DeBlasio.