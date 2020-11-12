Harrisburg, Pa. – As positive cases and hospitalizations of COVID-19 continue to increase across the country, multiple states have been added to Pennsylvania's travel advisory list.

Travelers returning to Pennsylvania after traveling to these states from these states are asked to quarantine for 14 days upon their return. Residents from the states are asked not to travel to Pennsylvania.

Additionally, on Nov. 6, New Jersey, West Virginia, and Ohio were added to the list of states with "high amounts of COVID-19 cases." However, the DOH is not asking travelers to and from these states to quarantine.

"Given the interconnected nature of Pennsylvania to neighboring states and the region and mode of transport between these states, a recommendation of quarantine for these states is not practically viable," states the DOH. Non-essential travel to and from New Jersey, West Virginia, and Ohio is discouraged.

The full list of states now includes:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Jersey (no quarantine)

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio (no quarantine)

Oklahoma

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia (no quarantine)

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Travelers are encouraged to download the COVID Alert PA app, which notifies individuals if they have come in close contact with someone who is positive for the virus. COVID Alert PA works in Pennsylvania and a number of other states, including Delaware, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Washington D.C., Wyoming, and some parts of California.