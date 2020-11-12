Harrisburg, Pa. – As positive cases and hospitalizations of COVID-19 continue to increase across the country, multiple states have been added to Pennsylvania's travel advisory list.
Travelers returning to Pennsylvania after traveling to these states from these states are asked to quarantine for 14 days upon their return. Residents from the states are asked not to travel to Pennsylvania.
Additionally, on Nov. 6, New Jersey, West Virginia, and Ohio were added to the list of states with "high amounts of COVID-19 cases." However, the DOH is not asking travelers to and from these states to quarantine.
"Given the interconnected nature of Pennsylvania to neighboring states and the region and mode of transport between these states, a recommendation of quarantine for these states is not practically viable," states the DOH. Non-essential travel to and from New Jersey, West Virginia, and Ohio is discouraged.
The full list of states now includes:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Jersey (no quarantine)
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio (no quarantine)
- Oklahoma
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- West Virginia (no quarantine)
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
Travelers are encouraged to download the COVID Alert PA app, which notifies individuals if they have come in close contact with someone who is positive for the virus. COVID Alert PA works in Pennsylvania and a number of other states, including Delaware, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Washington D.C., Wyoming, and some parts of California.