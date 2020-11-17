Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) announced a new travel order, mask order, and additional precautionary guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

During a press conference earlier today Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine described the new measures, which include:

1. Travel Order:

Anyone who visits Pennsylvania from another state, or any Pennsylvania resident who travels out of the state and returns, must have tested negative 72-hours prior to their arrival. If they do not have a negative test, visitors or returning residents must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

This order, which takes effect on Friday, Nov. 20, does not apply to people who commute to and from another state for work or medical treatment.

2. Mask Order:

The order signed today strengthened the initial masking order from April 15 with these inclusions:

Masks are required to be worn indoors and outdoors if you are away from your home.

When outdoors, a mask must be worn if you are not able to remain physically distant (at least 6 feet away) from someone not in your household the entire time you are outdoors.

When indoors, masks will now be required even if you are physically distant from members not in your household. This means that even if you are able to be 6 feet apart, you will need to wear a mask while inside if with people other than members of your household.

This order applies to every indoor facility, including homes, retail establishments, gyms, doctors’ offices, public transportation, and anywhere food is prepared, packaged or served.

3. Hospital Guidance:

"Current national modeling projections indicate that Pennsylvania is at risk of having our health care system become overwhelmed," reads the memorandum Dr. Levine sent to hospitals outlining expectations for care.

All hospitals are advised to move up current elective procedures to try and get them done as soon as possible, and prepare to start postponing further elective surgeries as hospitals face more COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Levine also advocated for hospitals to collaborate and come up with mutually beneficial plans for patient management to help prevent individual hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

Hospitalizations are increasing, as are ICU patients, and according to modeling from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, which does not take into account hospitalizations from influenza, Pennsylvania will run out of intensive care beds in December if ICU admissions continue at the current rate.

The same modeling indicates we will have sufficient medical-surgical beds with some uncertainty as to capacity from region to region.

4. Universities and Colleges:

Colleges and Universities in the state were advised to implement increased testing strategies to ensure all students will be tested upon their return to campus for the start of the new semester and after any breaks.

“We must remain united in stopping COVID-19,” Dr. Levine said. “Wear a mask, wash your hands, stay apart and download the COVID Alert PA app. If you test positive, please answer the call of the case reviewer and provide information that can help protect others. It’s the selfless, right thing to do.”