The Biden administration has now launched a website for Americans to begin ordering their free at-home COVID tests.

The website, https://www.covidtests.gov/, was not expected to launch until Wednesday morning, but is up and running in the "beta testing" stage according to Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary.

When ordering the tests on the website, each household is allotted four tests to be shipped per household. This is not to be confused with last week's announcement that requires insurance providers to cover up to eight at-home COVID tests per month.

Once a request is made for the at-home tests via the website, the tests are expected to ship within seven to 12 days via the USPS.

The White House has also said it will prioritize test shipments to zip codes that have experienced high rates of COVID cases and deaths.

For more information, visit the FAQ page on the website.