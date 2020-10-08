Philadelphia, Pa. -- New COVID-19 case projections released today by PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) show the resurgence risk blanketing much of the Midwest, Heartland, and Mountain States over the past few weeks has spread into the Northeast, where testing positivity rates have jumped and forecasts look worse for the next four weeks.

The researchers believe weather-related impacts on the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and lack of vigilance to proven mitigation practices are contributing to more widespread transmission throughout the northern U.S., as well as concerning rises in hospitalization rates in states including Oregon and Wisconsin.

According to PolicyLab's forecasting model, much of the Northeast and New England is now expected to see rising infection rates over the next four weeks. Cases counts are projected to more than double in Boston by early November if social distancing and other conditions remain the same.

For the first time since the spring, forecasts are worse for all five New York City boroughs, and risk for widespread community transmission has increased in the entire area surrounding the Big Apple.

Further south, case incidence is accelerating in Philadelphia and Wilmington, De., where weekly case counts rose to 90 and 160 per 100,000 residents, respectively. Case incidence levels in the large northeastern cities are now approaching those seen in similar-sized Midwestern cities.

What differentiates the current growth in case incidence across the country from this summer's surge is the rise in hospitalization rates in many areas, including throughout the Midwest and Heartland, and now into the Northeast. Hospitalizations have doubled in Wisconsin in the last month and increased nearly 50% since mid-September in Massachusetts.

There also appears to be a broadening age spectrum of those getting sick—as infections shift from young adults to older, more high-risk individuals and children—as well as an increased ability of this virus to spread more efficiently in colder temperatures, which the researchers showed in their July JAMA Network Open study and continue to find in their updated models.

PolicyLab's researchers stress that prevention measures such as consistent mask use, social distancing, and hygiene/disinfection practices are more necessary than ever as temperatures drop and communities seek to keep children safely in school this fall.

"The resurgence of COVID-19 throughout the north and Midwest is occurring at a time when many children and adolescents are newly back in the classroom; yet, it is important to note that a link between these rising rates and evidence of in-school transmission of the virus has not been well established," said David Rubin, MD, MSCE, director of PolicyLab at CHOP and a professor of Pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine.

"The emerging evidence suggests that schools with strong, multilayered safety plans can and do protect students and teachers, minimizing the risk of spread substantially during the school day," said Dr. Rubin. "However, as case incidence continues to rise in many locations over the coming weeks, school districts will need to rely more than ever on the expertise of their local health departments, who are doing the important work of contact tracing that will alert them if and when in-school transmission risk begins to rise, and how that might alter their plans for in-person vs. remote learning."