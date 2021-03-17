Montoursville, Pa. - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has installed new acrylic shields at the security checkpoint at Williamsport Regional Airport as part of the agency’s continued efforts to implement initiatives to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The protective shields have been installed in areas where TSA officers typically interact with passengers. This includes the travel document checking podium, the divesting areas where travelers prepare their carry-on property for X-ray screening and the property search areas.

“We expect that the installation of these shields will help prevent cross contamination among travelers and the TSA workforce to help stop the spread of the coronavirus,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “The installation of these shields is just one of the many critical pandemic-related initiatives, along with social distancing in the passenger queue and sanitizing bins that TSA has undertaken,” she said.

TSA continues to promote its “Stay Healthy. Stay Secure.” campaign designed to advise travelers of airport checkpoint modifications and procedures designed to contain the spread of COVID-19. These include social distancing, reduced physical contact between travelers and TSA officers during the screening process, use of personal protective equipment by TSA officers, and extra cleaning and disinfecting in the security checkpoint.

Remember to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) travel guidance as well as local and state advisories regarding COVID-19.