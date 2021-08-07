Pittsburgh, Pa. - According to a new analysis by University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) scientists, non-pharmaceutical interventions (such as mask mandates) can be effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19, but states must consider their geographical neighbors in order to attain control. In addition, the interventions need at least three to four weeks to have a measurable effect.

The researchers published their findings in medRxiv, a pre-print website, and announced their results publicly on August 3, 2021, before peer-reviewed publication.

“Simple measures like masking mandates and restrictions on gatherings can have considerable impact on the number of cases and trajectory of infections,” said senior author Seema Lakdawala, Ph.D., associate professor in the Pitt School of Medicine’s Department of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics.

In the months after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, states implemented a variety of strategies to control the spread of the virus.

To compare their strategies and determine which were the most effective, Dr. Lakdawala and her colleagues partnered with Rebecca Nugent, Ph.D., the Stephen E. and Joyce Fienberg Professor and department head for Statistics & Data Science at Dietrich College of Humanities and Social Sciences at CMU as well as other colleagues in Statistics & Data Science.

“As we face an uptick in SARS-CoV-2 infections and suboptimal vaccination rates, it is important to identify strategies that can keep virus-related hospitalizations down," Lakdawala said.

The group scoured state government and governors' websites of all 50 states and the District of Columbia to piece together data about the progression of the pandemic over the last year. Expectedly, the group found that stronger statewide interventions like universal masking mandates, gathering restrictions, and restaurant and bar closures implemented between March 2020 and March 2021 were associated with fewer COVID deaths.

Of the 23 states that implemented a robust combination of the three measures mentioned above, only about 35 percent had a mortality rate above the national average. In contrast, of the 28 states with less stringent mitigation strategies, nearly 75 percent had a mortality rate exceeding the national average.

The scientists also discovered that neighboring states with different intervention strategies and coronavirus restrictions had similar COVID-19 case trajectories, leading them to caution public health officials to pay attention to states in close proximity.

“We discovered that some groups of states located geographically close to one another—such as in the Midwest—had similar patterns in case counts, despite the fact that their mitigation strategies were different,” said Nugent. “The clustering that we observed may be correlated with environmental conditions, such as temperature and humidity, but we think that it’s most likely a reflection of intermingling due to travel.”

The researchers also found that nearly a month is needed to observe whether the interventions had a desired effect on reduction of COVID-19 cases.

“When tracking the efficacy of public health interventions, it’s important to be patient. There was a three- to four-week lag between when interventions were put in place and when their effects became apparent,” said Nugent. “It may take a while to see the impact of restrictions, so it’s important not to lift them prematurely. We should also consider implementing them earlier when cases begin to go up, before it’s too late to stop the large surges in case numbers.”

To make the data more accessible, the researchers created an interactive dashboard which shows the dynamics of implementing non-pharmaceutical interventions and COVID cases.

They are now urging local governments to consider their data while developing public health responses and pandemic preparedness as the Delta variant sweeps across the country.

“Vaccines remain the single most effective way to control the spread of the virus and lead us out of this pandemic,” said Lakdawala, also a member of Pitt’s Center for Vaccine Research.

“But vaccines aren’t the only strategy that we have available. Simple interventions, like universal masking mandates, are extremely effective in curbing the spread of this deadly virus and should be used when other options aren’t available," she added.

Additional authors on this research are Annika Avery, B.S., Elizabeth McGrady, B.S., and Yuqing Liang, all of Pitt; Jiayi Wang, B.S., Xinyu Ma, B.S., Qingkai Pan, B.S., and Zongyuan Yuan, B.S., all of CMU.