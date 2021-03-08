Harrisburg, Pa. – A new state law will call on the Pennsylvania National Guard to improve the coordination and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in the Commonwealth. The bill was approved unanimously in the House and Senate last month and signed into law by the governor late last week.

Under Act 4 of 2021, the guard will work with the Department of Health and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to develop plans for the establishment and operation of community vaccination sites in each region of the state.

The law also requires the governor to submit a report to the General Assembly outlining how the National Guard has been integrated into the state’s vaccine plan.

On the same day he signed the bill, the governor announced he would expand phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan to include teachers in an effort to get students back in classrooms full time. School teachers and staff will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was recently approved the the Food and Drug Administration.

“This new single-dose vaccine adds another layer of support to get students and teachers back in the classroom,” Gov. Wolf said. “Teachers and staff who work with our children will be vaccinated, and I commend the task force and all of our partners for their tremendous commitment to their schools and communities.”

Related Reading: COVID-19 vaccine for teachers, child care workers, school staff: who, what, when, and where

The departments of Health and Education also updated recommendations to school leaders for offering instruction based on the level of community transmission in a county.

Full in-person learning is recommended in low level counties, hybrid/blended learning is recommended in moderate counties and hybrid/blended learning is recommended for elementary grades and full remote learning for middle and high schools in substantial counties. Schools must continue to practice mitigation strategies, including face coverings, physical distancing and hand hygiene regardless of the county’s transmission level.