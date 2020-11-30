State College, Pa. – As the country grapples with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, so does Mount Nittany Medical Center.

As of Nov. 28, there were 41 COVID-positive inpatients currently at the hospital. For the month of November, the hospital's total number of COVID admissions was 117.

"We are doing what we can to continue providing as many of our usual services to the community as possible, but there are limits to what can be done as the number of cases continues to climb," said Nirmal Joshi, chief medical officer of Mount Nittany Health.

During periods of high COVID patient volume, elective surgical procedures requiring an admission will be rescheduled. This is done in an effort to manage capacity.

Mount Nittany Meidcal Center continues to operate under a COVID surge capacity plan.

COVID safety measures, such as frequent hand washing, masking and social distancing, are more important now than ever, Joshi said.

"We must work together to care for one another, especially our most vulnerable community members," stated Joshi.