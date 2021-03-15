As vaccines continue to roll out across the country, hope is on the horizon for a return to normal. Of the many things people are excited about, travel is on the top of list.

As travel companies strive to offer safe options for customers, one of the options under consideration is a COVID-19 vaccine passport. The vaccine passport could be an app, or a physical document, which verifies a travel has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Responses to the idea have been mixed, with many travel enthusiasts supportive; however, many others remain hesitant or opposed to the possibility.

A mathematics instructor at Rowan College South Jersey recently conducted a travel survey for The Vacationer to determine travel plans in 2021 and beyond as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available. The survey was limited to 520 American adults over the age of 18 and was taken on January 9.

To the surprise of many, 73.65% - almost three out of every four - survey respondents said that they would agree to a COVID-19 Vaccine Passport or App. The hypothetical passport would be required to travel and would disclose both vaccination status and COVID-19 test results. Based on this result, it may be inferred that most Americans either do not consider vaccination status to be sensitive personal information or are simply willing to put up with the inconvenience in order to travel.

The survey's second question yielded some sobering results: 56.15% of Americans surveyed said that they do not trust the COVID-19 vaccine enough to travel to high risk areas, meaning that a slight majority does not trust the vaccine to protect them. The west coast, Alaska, and Hawaii were the only areas where the majority of those surveyed said that they trust the vaccine enough to travel to high risk areas.

Though many question the efficacy of the vaccine, a slight majority of those surveyed said that they would be willing to take a COVID-19 vaccine if it was a requirement to:

Fly on a Plane. — 63.08%

Stay in a Hotel. — 55.96%

Visit a Specific U.S. State. — 56.73%

Enter a Foreign Country. — 51.54%

Will not take the COVID-19 vaccine under any circumstances. — 21.35%

Unsurprisingly, most Americans aren't quite ready to start traveling again. About 72% of respondents said that they will not feel comfortable traveling again until either they receive the vaccine, a significant portion of the population is vaccinated, or herd immunity is achieved.

The overall breakdown of responses follows:

I am comfortable traveling right now. — 28.46%

I'll be willing to travel when I get the vaccine. — 23.85%

I'll be willing to travel when enough of the general population gets the vaccine. — 31.54%

I will not travel again until society returns to pre COVID-19 life. — 16.15%

Finally, a small majority of Americans surveyed - 59.42% - said that they would not feel safe traveling without a vaccination to another country even if that requires a negative COVID test.