University Park, Pa.—The headline as always belonged to football as two power five conferences sided with the health and safety of students, postponing fall sports until 2021.

All sports were affected by the decision. Hundreds of athletes, thousands of students, and plenty of coaches now must adjust and move forward with sports and life. The Big Ten and the Pac 12 became the first of the power five conferences to postpone fall sports with announcements Tuesday afternoon.

“We support the Big Ten’s decision to postpone fall sports,” Penn State Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said. “I know this was not an easy decision, or one taken lightly by those involved. However, it was the decision the university presidents, Commissioner Kevin Warren and the athletic directors believe was best for the long-term health and safety of our student-athletes.”

The moves have been criticized by some as anger boils over at the thought of a fall with no college sports. It hurts, but the Big Ten and Pac 12 might be trendsetters we all look back on this chapter with great pride.

It takes a lot to cancel a football season let alone an entire fall season worth of sports. Let’s not forget that also means the start of the winter sports season. It cost money and time for nearly everyone involved. Penn State, a university not unknown to controversy, made a critical decision at a critical time that will earn it and the rest of the Big Ten schools plenty of favor moving forward.

“I would like to begin by saying I know this announcement is one that will hit our student-athletes, coaches and staff very hard,” Barbour said. “A piece of our student-athletes’ collegiate experience has been taken from them for reasons beyond their control and for that, I am heartbroken. I do know our student-athletes are a resilient bunch and will handle today’s news with the same resolve as our winter and spring student-athletes did and be better for it in the end.”

Sports at Penn State has not come to and end. We will look back and be enjoying them more than ever in years to come. This decision wasn’t made for quick money to help get through the year. This was made with every athlete, coach, and fan in mind.

“We also cannot ignore the impact this will have on our community at large, including our local businesses,” Barbour said. “We have the greatest fans in all of college athletics and we know they will be the first ones cheering our teams on when we return to athletics. We also know our donors will continue to be a big reason why we can continue to support our student-athletes during this difficult time.”

All coaches weighed in expressing similar views.

“We are heartbroken for our student-athletes following the announcement of the postponement of the fall season,” Penn State Cross Country Head Coach John Gondak and Associate head coach Angela Reckart said. “The safety and well-being of our student-athletes has always been the number one priority for Penn State and the Big Ten Conference. We will continue to do our best to ensure our student-athletes are put in the best situation to compete again.”

The women’s soccer program finished 17-7 last year and won two NCAA tournament games before falling to Stanford, the top-rated team in the country.

The team had a strong incoming class and had worked hard throughout the offseason but will have to wait until next year. It’s heartbreaking for the team, but like all coaches, Eric Dambach was able to recognize the important things when it came to student safety.

“This is a difficult day for the Penn State women’s soccer family with the announcement of the postponement of fall sports,” Dambach said. “Penn State’s and the Big Ten Conference’s number one priority for our student-athletes during these uncertain times has always been their health and well-being. I am saddened they won’t be able to showcase their talents this fall, but we will be ready for the next time we can be out on Jeffrey Field and represent our great institution.”

Field Hockey coach Char Morett-Curtiss expressed similar feelings saying, “This is a very hard day for our field hockey family and while this not the outcome we were hoping for, we understand and appreciate that both our conference and Penn State University have prioritized the health and safety of not only our student-athletes but of our community as well in making this decision. We as the Penn State Field Hockey team will continue to do our part in keeping ourselves and those around us safe by abiding by the local, university and state guidelines as we work to get through this together. We hope our Penn State Field Hockey family of athletes, alumni and fans remain safe and healthy through these uncertain times.”

If anything, this time will prove just how strong Penn State’s ties to athletics and the community have become over the years. Like Morett-Curtiss pointed out, although the decision is not something most of us wanted to hear, it’s one that will keep everyone safe.

Sports might never be the same again. We’ve lost games, postseasons, and even entire seasons in some cases thanks to this virus. Sports-all sports-are going to come back stronger and better than ever. The football team will run through the tunnel, the soccer players will take the pitch, and the cross-country trails will be ready when everyone returns.

“While this is difficult news for our student-athletes, coaches and staff in already uncertain times, I know we will get through this as a Penn State family and be better for it,” Barbour said. “Our student-athletes will continue to perform at a high level in the classroom and in the community, while also continuing to prepare for our return to sport in the future.”