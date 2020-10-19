Harrisburg, Pa. – Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine continues to encourage residents to join the more than 322,000 Pennsylvanians who have downloaded the COVID Alert PA mobile app.

The health secretary and governor both referenced the "fall resurgence" today in a press conference to address the rising number of cases happening throughout the state.

Governor Wolf said the state has been preparing for the fall resurgence through a host of actions, including robust testing, robust contract tracing, monitoring and response efforts, collecting a stockpile of personal protective equipment (PPE), and targeted mitigation efforts.

"We're averaging a high-30,000 tests per day," noted the governor, and the COVID Alert PA app, versions of which are also used in Delaware, New York, New Jersey, have helped contact tracing efforts.

“I am encouraging everyone to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer on a regular basis,” Dr. Levine said. “I also urge every Pennsylvanian to download the COVID Alert PA so you can get a notification if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for COVID-19, or anonymously notify other residents if you yourself test positive. We all play a part in stopping the spread of this virus, and by uniting together, we can all make a difference.”

COVID Alert PA is a free and voluntary mobile app developed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health in partnership with NearForm, University of Pennsylvania and MIT Lincoln Laboratory using Apple and Google’s Exposure Notification System. The app’s features include an interactive COVID-19 symptom check-in, alerts for potential exposures to the virus, updates on the latest public health data about COVID-19 in PA and public health guidance for what to do if you have a potential exposure to COVID-19.

The app "does not track you," said Dr. Levine. "It uses bluetooth technology." It does not use GPS, location services, or any movement or geographical information. It will never collect, transmit, or store personal information. It is completely anonymous.

The app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa.”

The administration continues to remind people of the basics in minimzing spread: