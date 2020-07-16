Montoursville, Pa.—When District 12 presidents all went around the room in early May there were a few who said full steam ahead as concerns about COVID-19 appeared to be minimal.

The decision was based on several factors. Since that time leagues have taken the field and teams have played.

Earlier this week, a tee-ball player for Montoursville Little League became the first local participant to test positive for COVID-19 from a local Little League program.

“We reached out to parents to see who is interested in playing,” Montoursville Little League President and Lycoming County Commissioner Scott Metzger said during the District 12 meeting on May 9. “Almost everybody is playing, because kids have nothing better to do. If they say no now, they will turn around later and say they want to play.”

The statements. The votes. Everything took place before players took the field. Once they were on the field, everything appeared to be moving along nicely. That all changed as the tee-ball player started to feel ill early last week.

Montoursville is one of the District 12’s largest leagues, boasting nearly 300 kids according the Metzger. At the beginning of the season, which started on June 20 due to COVID-19 delays, games have been played weekly. Older division play two or three games a week while the younger division plays two games a week typically.

The tee-ball division in which the child who tested positive plays takes the field twice a week and does not play teams outside of the league’s area according to Metzger.

“We were notified there was a little guy that had a fever and some chills on Wednesday (of last week),” Metzger said. “We told the family to not bring him around and then we were informed that he had tested positive. At that time, we shut down the team and notified the parents.”

The team has been shut down but will be allowed to return to play on July 23 according to Metzger. The player started to show signs of a fever and other symptoms Tuesday into Wednesday of last week.

"Our league has taken this seriously," Metzger said. "We have no idea where anybody gets this. Unfortunately, it's out there. We just have to continue to be caution, but at the same time move on with individuals who want to participate."

According the Metzger the family elected to stay home from last Thursday’s game as they awaited test results for the player. Once the test came back positive the league was informed and steps were taken to alert parents. A letter from the Vice President of the league, Jeremy Eck, was distributed to parents informing them of the test.

“We had a board meeting Sunday night and said the most responsible thing is to make sure everyone was notified,” Metzger said. “We just wanted to put everybody on alert. This is in the area and we all know it. We have no idea where it came from. Someone said they might have been away on vacation, but I have no knowledge of that.”

When asked directly if this meant the entire league would be shut down for 14 days, Metzger quickly replied with a “no.”

“The little guy that got it, we shut his team down for 14 days. He had the symptoms Wednesday and he didn’t come to the game Thursday. Then we issued a statement that went out to the managers, basically that we had a player test positive in one of the younger divisions and we wanted to make sure everybody was aware of it. If you didn’t want to bring your child to the field that’s fine. We just wanted to make sure they tell the managers. If we have more kids test positive, then that’s a different issue.”

Metzger also acknowledged that the player has a brother on one of the coach-pitch teams in the league.

“He also has a brother who plays in coach-pitch, but he was kept home, so he wasn’t exposed to the other players on his team just as a precaution,” Metzger said. “We notified those parents too, but he hasn’t been tested. He has no symptoms. No one in the family has shown any symptoms, but they are quarantined for 14 days.”

According to Metzger the player is feeling better and no other family members have displayed symptoms of COVID-19. According to Metzger the player who tested positive was the only member of the family to be tested.

"He's just quarantined," Metzger said of the individual's brother. "The team is actually in play right now. There have been no other reports of cases. We notified the parents and if kids want to participant. If they don’t, they just keep their kids at home."