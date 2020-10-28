Montoursville, Pa. -- Facing its first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in the school district on Monday, and a second case reported Tuesday, Montoursville administration had to make decisions based upon the guidance they set forth in their own COVID-19 Public Health and Safety Plan before school began in August.

"The problem is," said Dave Shimmel, president of Montoursville school board, "they were using the wrong playbook."

Shimmel explained that the board made policies in the summer based on information they received from the PA Dept. of Health's guidelines. The DOH, however, did not offer much guidance on how to adopt or implement the new policies, he said, and so the board set policies the seemed to make sense at the time.

"Sometimes you don't know the implications," he said, of a policy that seems good on paper, but less practical in action. "It became clear that the policy was flawed."

Previously, when each building in the district reached a certain number of cases, that would trigger the district's next move. For example, the High School could reach two cases, at which point preventative measures would kick in, including moving the students to remote learning.

The new policy, adopted at the marathon six-and-a-half-hour board meeting Tuesday night into the wee hours of Wednesday morning, re-set that number to a percentage infection rate. Now, a two percent infection rate will kick preventative measures into place, said Shimmel.

If two percent of the building occupants--that includes students, faculty, or staff--test positive, that correlates with about a dozen people. Likewise, at Loyalsock Valley Elementary school, according to Shimmel, that's about four individuals. In the case of a two percent positivity rate, the first step is a five- to seven-day shut down.

Additionally, contact tracing efforts proved to be difficult to nail down. "Based on DOH policy and criteria, if two people tested positive, well over 100 kids would have to quarantine," said Shimmel. If there's any doubt, the DOH errs heavily on the side of caution. MAHS policy, which now aligns with UPMC, says if you can't nail down a definite exposure, that person is not required to quarantine.

"Unless you know for sure, you don't put that person into the bucket," said Shimmel. He compared the logic to "innocent until proven guilty."

The district's original playbook caused the administration to send the high school students, faculty, and staff home on Tuesday through Nov. 5. Under the revision, students may return to school this Friday. Thursday will be reserved for a cleaning day.

The original policy also canceled the remainder of the athletic season for varsity football, varsity girls soccer, and varsity cross country, a devastating blow to all three programs that had successful seasons and were moving into district playoffs and district competition.

Now under the revised policy, each sport has been reinstated into PIAA district 4 competition and is able to finish the season. The varsity cross country district meet takes place on Thursday at Warrior Run High School. Girls varsity soccer plays in their first district playoff game on Friday, and the football team takes the field in Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Tensions were high at points during the meeting, and much of the time was spent listening to public comment that centered mostly on the abrubt cancellation of sports, said Shimmel.

"Some are trying to blame the Superintendent," said Shimmel, "and that is flat out incorrect. Once we realized the outworking of the policy, we changed it," he said. "We recognized, we owned, we changed. It's new turf.

"Now the administration is running the right plays."