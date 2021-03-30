Montgomery, Pa. – The Montgomery Area School District has temporarily switched to remote learning due to multiple positive cases of COVID-19.

In an email to parents sent out on Saturday it was revealed that the school had a current 14-day rolling average of 12 positive cases; the highest case rate the district has experienced since the start of the pandemic.

“We will immediately switch to full remote instruction with all district employees working remotely so that our custodians can complete a deep clean of all of our facilities” the district said in the email sent to parents.

The district intends to resume five day in-person learning Tuesday, April 6 following spring break. All extracurricular activities cancelled through March 31 and outdoor practices may resume Thursday, April 1 strictly following the districts athletic health and safety plan.