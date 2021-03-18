Williamsport, Pa. – Some of the people who are at the highest risk for COVID-19 also have the greatest difficulty traveling, but UPMC's mobile integrated health team is working to solve this problem by bringing vaccines to those in need.

On Friday, March 12, the team partnered with Northcentral PA Dialysis Centers to host vaccination clinics for patients at The Kidney Center in Williamsport and The Williamsport Dialysis Center in Montoursville.

During the clinics, the team administered 65 first doses of a vaccine to people in the 1a vaccine group, as designated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

“Our staff and community health care partners are advocates for our patients and as a direct result of their work, UPMC is now offering vaccinations to patients while they’re in the clinics receiving treatment,” said Sam Stea, MD, nephrologist, UPMC.

“Patients receiving dialysis are considered high risk for complications from COVID-19 due to their health condition, especially those with chronic kidney disease and late- or end-stage renal failure. Often due to limiting factors in their lives, these patients’ lives are dependent on the comprehensive care they receive from the clinics, and vaccinations are an additional service we’re happy to be able to offer.”

For more information on UPMC’s community vaccinations, visit vaccine.upmc.com.