Milton, Pa. – Every year, the Milton Model Train Museum hosts holiday-themed open houses to share the delight of tiny trains with families across the region. The museum staff sets beautiful displays creating minute, picturesque scenes complete with animals, trees, people, and, of course–trains!

This year, however, the Museum announced all Holiday open houses will be canceled due as a safety precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Monday sessions at the museum have also been canceled.

"This was not taken lightly or without much sadness but it is our responsibility to protect the health of our members and the visitors that attend our open houses. Given our space constrictions it would be very difficult to maintain safety during this outbreak," said George Venios, Executive Director of The Improved Milton Experience (T.I.M.E).

To bring up people's spirits, the museum filmed a reenactment of the Polar Express, which they shared to their facebook page.

The decision was made with the safety of the museum's volunteers and visitors, as virus cases across the region continue to rise. However, the hope is next year the museum will be back on track.