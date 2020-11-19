Milton, Pa. – Milton Area School District announced yesterday that Milton High School and Milton Middle School would switch to remote learning until Dec. 1 following multiple positive cases of COVID-19.

In the announcement, the district stated they received "notification of two additional positive COVID-19 cases," one of which was a student at the High School and the other was an employee at both the High School and Middle School.

The district is working with the Department of Health to contact trace and ensure all individuals who may have been exposed are notified so they can begin the suggested 14-day quarantine.

The decision to move to virtual learning is only for High School and Middle School students. All students at Baugher Elementary School and White Deer Elementary School will still be able to attend in person school following their regular schedules, stated the district.

Lunches will still be provided for Middle and High School students. They will be available via curbside pick-up at the front of the high school location.

As of now, the district plans to resume in person learning at the Middle School and High School on Dec. 1.