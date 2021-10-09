Mifflinburg, Pa. – School districts across the country are facing difficult decisions on the best ways to protect the health and safety of students, staff, and faculty. As if these complex discussions are not difficult enough, many districts also face difficulties ensuring their public meetings remain safe and productive for those involved.

Recently, Mifflinburg Area School District Superintendent Dan Lichtel announced that all public board meetings will be conducted virtually. The decision followed a chaotic September meeting which was "not a good experience for anyone," described Lichtel. The September district meeting was changed to virtual format at the last minute due to a "security concern," explained Lichtel, who was unable to elaborate further on the exact nature of the security concern.

The September meeting left things very "tense," said Lichtel. "The timing of it [the last minute cancellation] made it appear very anxious. The public was upset and members of the board were concerned."

In his announcement, Lichtel explains that it is the preference of the school board members "to hold in-person meetings," but controversy over the Pa. Department of Health's indoor mask order "has made it difficult to appropriately plan for a meeting venue that allows us to safely adhere to the Order."

Individuals who wish to participate in the public school board meetings will still be able to contribute public comments. In fact, the district is now offering multiple options.

Members of the public can attend the virtual meetings live over Zoom and use the 'raise your hand' feature during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Those unable to attend live meetings can fill out an online form, found on the district's website. All comments via online form will be printed out and shared with board members prior to the meeting.

Additionally, individuals have the option to leave a recorded voicemail on the District Office phone by 2:00 p.m on the day a board meeting is scheduled.

Lichtel maintains that the virtual format will not prevent public comments from being heard and taken into account by the board members.

"We fully understand that the members of our community want freedom of choice. As a fellow American, I feel that we all do. The members of this community have a right to voice their opinions, and we welcome that," said Lichtel. "Please be assured that our intentions remain to allow for public comment at the beginning of each meeting just as we have done in the past."