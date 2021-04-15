Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, closed Thursday afternoon after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. The library is slated to open on Thursday, April 22.

All library staff who were potentially exposed will be screened and monitored before returning to work and the building will undergo a thorough cleaning during its closure.

Employees will be working closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Health on what steps to take.

The other two Union County Libraries will remain open.

Book drops remain open to return materials. Due dates will be extended.

Visit the library’s website for updates and online services available at www.unioncountylibraries.org