Tuesday the Lycoming County Commissioners made it optional to wear a mask within all government buildings across the county.

“It’s a choice,” County Commission Chairman Scott Metzger said. “Each area is different. I have one that I wear if the business owner wants me to wear one. I have no problem with that.”

Cases have been low across Lycoming County, which prompted the move. According to Metzger there have been just 27 new cases in the last 37 days.

It was not a decision made by the County Commissioners, who relied on a special planning cell coordination team made up of 10 officials from around the county. No County Commissioners were on the team.

“Everything goes through them,” Metzger said. “They gave the recommendation.”

The only exception to the recommendation is in court rooms three and four inside the Lycoming County courthouse. The judges of those respective room requested it still be mandatory to wear a mask.

At Tuesday’s County Commissioner meeting, County Commissioners Richard Mirabito was the only member to request mask still be mandatory in the building.

The annoucement made at Tuesday's meeting is inconsistent with state Department of Health, CDC, and PA Department of Agriculture messaging on wearing masks.

The PA Department of Agriculture sent out a press release Friday morning stressing the importance of wearing a mask stating that under every phase people must, “Wear mask in public, keep out physical distance of six feet or more, wash our hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, clean and disinfect surfaces often, and limit group gatherings and crowds.”

The release concluded stating, “These measures are in place to keep us on the right track. When so many other states are seeing the virus regain a foothold in their communities, we all need to do our part to make sure we don’t experience the same here.”

Related reading: UPMC officials offer COVID-19 updates, address ongoing preparations for fall season