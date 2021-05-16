DANVILLE, Pa. – To continue ensuring the health and safety of our employees, patients and visitors, wearing a mask is still required on all Geisinger properties, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated mask-wearing guidelines for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The CDC outlined certain locations, including hospitals and health care settings, as places where masks should still be worn. In alignment with this guidance, wearing a mask is still required in all Geisinger hospitals, clinics and office buildings.

Masking is one of the most effective ways of reducing the spread of COVID-19, and Geisinger has had a mandatory masking policy in effect since early April of 2020. This policy will remain in effect until further notice.

The CDC guidelines state fully vaccinated individuals can choose to not wear a mask while outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. Geisinger continues to offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments for anyone age 12 and over at its four vaccine centers in central and northeastern Pennsylvania. Vaccine appointments can be made through MyGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657. More information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including information on newly eligible children, is available at geisinger.org/COVIDVax.