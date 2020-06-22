Sunbury, Pa. -- ManorCare Health Services in Sunbury is reportedly facing rising coronavirus numbers among residents and staff.

The 126-bed facility has 31 patients who tested positive for COVID-19. “Twenty-eight are in-house, on isolation,” said ManorCare spokesperson Julie Beckert, assistant vice president and director of marketing and communications at the ManorCare corporate office in Toledo, Ohio. “We expect to start seeing recovered patient data soon.”

Five employees have also tested positive for COVID-19 and are self quarantined, said Beckert.

This is not the first coronavirus outbreak for the ManorCare facilities. ManorCare in Jersey Shore, a 120-bed facility, has been at the center of a COVID-19 outbreak, accounting for most of the cases reported in Lycoming County.

A total of 77 residents at ManorCare Jersey Shore have tested positive for COVID-19, and 49 patients have recovered from the virus, according to Beckert.

Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr. said at least 20 residents from the facility on Thompson Street have died.

Nineteen employees tested positive for COVID-19, and all 19 of those employees recovered, said Beckert.

“We have been able to do whole-house testing for both centers now that [we] are finally able to get tests for long-term care,” Beckert said. “Having tests available and doing the tests will increase the number of COVID-19 cases. Many individuals who get tested are asymptomatic, but having the tests helps us isolate and contain the virus earlier.”

Beckert said the company realizes that any news of COVID-19 is concerning to families and communities, but reinforced that they do have good systems in place and if caught early, they can contain the virus faster before it spreads.

“We 100% support testing and are pleased to finally be heard and getting the tests we need. We do have the right systems in place to treat and manage the virus,” she said.

Facing another outbreak in a second facility allows the company to practice containment protocols developed from the first outbreak.

“Our story should help educate others on how critical it has been to make long-term care providers a priority for testing, PPE supplies, and staffing resources. We hope that what all long-term care providers have experienced will be a catalyst for reform and not a blaming opportunity,” said Beckert. “All of us have faced an unprecedented time and our front-line health care workers, patients and residents deserve the same accolades, support and resources as those working in the hospital setting.”

Currently in Northumberland County, the PA Dept. of Health reports 254 confirmed cases, with an additional 25 probable. More than 2,600 residents have been tested with negative results.

Northumberland County entered the "green" phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan on June 12.