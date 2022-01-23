Williamsport -- To remember those lost to COVID-19, and to honor healthcare and frontline workers in their diligent efforts to battle the virus, Let’s End COVID!, Lycoming College, and the Lycoming Tri-County NAACP are partnering to host a Candlelight Vigil.

The event will take place Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 5:15 p.m. on Lycoming College’s Fultz Quad. Attendees are required to wear masks.

Going into the third year of the pandemic, members of the Williamsport community have experienced heartache, loss, and long-term health effects as a result of COVID-19.

The vigil will provide attendees an opportunity for reflection, as well as for appreciation of the healthcare and frontline workers who continue to care for families.

Charles Kiessling, Jr., RN, BSN, Lycoming County Coroner; Lisa E. Williams, president of Lycoming Tri-County NAACP, and the Rev. Roy Weeden, district pastor, Seventh Day Adventist Church of Williamsport, Milton, and Lock Haven, will provide remarks, followed by a candle-lighting ceremony.

A map of parking and the vigil location is available here.



