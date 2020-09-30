Williamsport, Pa. – The Lycoming County Commissioners moved to renew the county's disaster declaration for another 90-days, noting the recent rise in cases in the area.

The declaration permits the county to apply for emergency funding to combat and mediate COVID-10 for 90 days.

Jeff Hutchins the Director of Public Safety of Lycoming county urged the commissioners to renew the declaration. Commissioner Rick Mirabato moved to renew the declaration. Mirabato expressed concerns about a recent outbreak of COVID-19 at Muncy Place, a UPMC care facility, as well as the high number of cases at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

"One of the things that we don't want to do is become complacent because as these numbers grow and we become more normalized to the deaths and so forth it's very dangerous as a community," said Mirabato.

"The key is hospitalizations and ventilators," responded Metzger, focusing on the low numbers of hospitalizations and ventilators in the area since the start of the pandemic. "There's one case in the hospital, there's none on ventilators," he continued.

Currently, Penn College has 16 active cases among students and staff. UPMC Susquehanna has 1 individual hospitalized for COVID-19 and 20 residents at Muncy Place tested positive for the virus.