Lycoming County was the recipient of a $10.2 million COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant from the CARES Act and has since allocated all of the funds to 252 local entities. The grant program is now closed.

County Commissioner Scott Metzger said the county assisted various sectors with the funds:

“We are honored to have assisted so many different entities in our county during this incredibly difficult year, and hope it offers some relief to those most affected. We also thank our dedicated staff for the enormous amount of time they put into helping their community with these funds during this time.”

Funds were distributed as follows:

$3,010,200 to 11 school districts

$1,533,290 to 48 nonprofits

$1,639,374 to 176 local businesses

$1,569,336 to county expenditures

$231,268 to three alternative learning centers

$207,407 to five fire/EMS companies

$145,538 to nine municipal entities

The $1.9 million remainder of the funds will be used for county government COVID-related expenditures.

SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) provided professional expertise and grant administrative services, activity development, and management to the grant program, ensuring accuracy and adherence to state and federal regulations.