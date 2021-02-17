Williamsport, Pa. – A recent spike in campus COVID-19 cases has prompted Lycoming College to make some temporary changes to control the spread.

After 8 students tested positive late last week, the college began surveillance and contact tracing and identified 31 students who needed to be placed in quarantine.

"Contact tracing has determined that all the infected students either attended the same social event where some people were unmasked or have been in close contact with someone that has tested positive and attended the event," said Lycoming College President Kent Trachte.

There are currently 23 active cases among students, faculty, and staff. The university has 154 isolation/quarantine dorms of which 73% are available, according to the college dashboard. Since Jan. 10, there have been a total of 54 positive cases reported at the college.

To prevent further spread, Trachte announced a switch to remote classes until the end of this week as well as temporary measures in place on campus until Feb. 21.

The new measures include pausing all in-person activities, making all meals take-out only, and the closure of lounges and kitchens. Additionally, students are asked to maintain social distance and wear face coverings. Travel off campus is strongly discouraged.

"We’ve been engaging our student body with suggestions and reminders on how to stay safe and why it’s important for the health of our entire campus and the Williamsport community, with signage, steady communications, and a social media campaign. For example, students are strongly encouraged to remain on campus during the pandemic and to follow health protocols when off campus," said Marla Kramer Senior Director of Marketing and Communications at Lycoming College.

"Careful planning and the cooperative spirit of our students has no doubt contributed to the rates of infection on our campus remaining much lower than national, regional, and even local rates."