As Pennsylvania surpasses 50% of residents fully vaccinated, Lycoming County also has risen to just below 40%.

Jurisdiction % fully vaccinated in total population United States 40.0% Pennsylvania 42.0% Union County 38.1% Lycoming County 33.9% Clinton County 28.7%

Walk-in vaccinations are available at many area pharmacies, and Rite Aid offers a $10 discount coupon for merchandise purchased in its stores when someone gets vaccinated there.

There are 40 vaccine locations in Lycoming, Clinton, and Union counties. Here are a number of mobile clinics available over the next couple of weeks:

June 2 and 5: Bowman Field, Williamsport, 5 pm to 7:30 p.m. at the Crosscutters’ games (UPMC will administer Pfizer as well as Johnson & Johnson vaccines). Fans getting immunized there will also receive a free hot dog and soft drink to enjoy during the ball game.

June 7: Rommelt Elementary School, South Williamsport, 10 a.m. (Rite Aid will administer Pfizer for ages 12 and up, with a second dose pop up clinic at Rommelt on June 28)

June 19: Juneteenth celebration at Brandon Park, Williamsport, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (River Valley Health and Dental Center will administer vaccines). Sheetz gift cards worth $5 will be given to the first 50 people who receive vaccinations at this Juneteenth event.

If your organization, workplace, or faith community wants to host a mobile pop-up clinic in this area, both River Valley Health and Dental Center and Rite Aid may be able to help. To apply for a mobile vaccination clinic at your site, visit:

https://www.emailmeform.com/builder/form/fjy8bAWpNt. for River Valley

https://riteaid.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eFlQjc0K78MTZRQ for RiteAid

To receive approved vaccine providers’ names, addresses, and phone numbers and learn which of the three vaccines are in stock at a given location (especially useful for ages 12 through 17 for whom only Pfizer is authorized), choose one of the following:

Visit https://www.vaccines.gov for the CDC website

Call 800-232-0233 for the CDC Vaccine Assistance Hotline

Text your zip code to GETVAX (438829) for English, or

Text your zip code to VACUNA (822862) for Spanish

COVID vaccinations remain are free of charge and do not...

