Harrisburg, Pa. - While the 2020 Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Elk Expo has been canceled due to COVID-19, hunters still can go online Aug. 15 to watch live as the names of those drawing 2020-21 Pennsylvania elk licenses are announced.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s live coverage of the awarding of 2020-21 elk licenses is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15 on the agency’s Facebook page. The announcement of elk-license recipients will begin soon afterward.

While elk-license applicants often are eager to see if they’ve been selected for their hunt of a lifetime, there’s no requirement for applicants to watch the presentation live. Within an hour of the presentation ending, the Game Commission will notify by phone all applicants who were selected for elk licenses.

Additionally, all applicants can go online to the Pennsylvania Automated Licensing System to check the status of their application, which will be updated sometime on Monday, Aug. 17. If selected for a license, the application will be marked, “Awarded.”

The elk-license drawing has been conducted at the Elk Expo since 2014. Prior to that, it was held at the Game Commission’s Harrisburg headquarters.

This year, with the Elk Expo canceled, the drawing will be conducted in Harrisburg a few days prior to the live-streamed announcement at the Elk Country Visitor Center.

The names of each winner will be confidential and not released until the live-streamed announcement on Aug. 15, at 1 p.m. The Game Commission has arranged for a third-party witness to observe the drawing prior to the release of the names.