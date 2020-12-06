In an interview with NBC 5 Chicago, an infectious disease expert recently spoke out about another possible long-term side effect of COVID-19: erectile dysfunction in men.

"There is some real concern here that men could have long-term issues of erectile dysfunction from this virus because we know that it causes issues in the vasculature," Dr. Dena Grayson told NBC.

Grayson urged people to understand that even mild infections can cause long-term health effects, including neurological complications and, in the case of erectile dysfunction, vascular ones.

"This is something that is of real concern, not just that this virus can kill you, but that it can actually cause long-term, potentially lifelong complications," Grayson said.