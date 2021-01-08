Lock Haven, Pa. – Based on new Department of Health and Department of Education guidance, Lock Haven University has revised its reopening plans for Spring 2021. The university will move to a two-week fully remote format

LHU will move to a two-week fully remote format on the original semester start date of January 25 and ending on February 5. No in-person classes or labs will take place during this time.

There are several factors which have informed the decision for LHU to begin the semester fully remote. One is the overall risk of contributing to the spread of the disease among students, their families, faculty, staff, and the greater community due to potential exposure to the virus over the holiday break.

“We have seen a significant increase in COVID-19 positivity in recent weeks,” said Dr. Robert Pignatello, LHU president. “With concerns about a post-holiday surge, a new, more contagious COVID variant now present in the U.S. and the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine off to a slow start across the country, we must continue to operate with caution and take the steps necessary to mitigate virus spread and provide as safe a learning environment as possible for our entire campus and the extended community.”

While the majority of courses will remain remote, when classes resume on February 8, LHU will maintain plans to increase face-to-face instruction from 15 to 25 percent and include more synchronous learning opportunities. Studio art, labs, clinicals and some first-year experience courses are among those that will be taught face-to-face with a limited number of students enrolled in these courses.

Current occupancy limits for campus facilities including the Student Recreation Center, Stevenson Library and the PUB will continue to be observed.

LHU will offer free COVID-19 re-entry testing from February 4-6 to assess and evaluate the ability for in-person instruction and activity for the start of the semester. All on-campus residents will be required to test before being allowed to stay on campus and attend classes. Off-campus students, as well as faculty and staff, are strongly encouraged to get tested. Random COVID-19 testing will be conducted bi-weekly throughout the spring semester with exit testing at the end of the semester. Tests also will be available as needed and students are encouraged to download the COVID Alert PA app.

If the positivity rate is above 5 percent following the re-entry testing, LHU will continue the semester fully remote until the rate goes below 5 percent. This also may impact the possible start of spring sports. No athletic associated activities will take place prior to February 8.

For questions about LHU’s spring reopening plan, call (570) 484-2027.