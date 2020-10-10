Lock Haven, Pa. – For the spring 2021 semester, Lock Haven University will continue taking special precautions and working with modified schedules: the semester will begin a week later than usual, remote learning and limited on-campus residency will continue, and spring break has been canceled.

As in the fall, 85% of spring courses will be taught remotely. A small selection of experiential hands-on courses will still include in-person instruction, including studio art, labs, clinical work, student teaching, and First Year Experience courses associated with experiential majors. On-campus housing occupancy will remain at current levels - about two thirds of typical levels.

Classes will begin on January 25, 2021. As a result of the later start and to conclude the semester on time while also minimizing student travel, spring break will be canceled.

Pennsylvania State University (PSU) made a similar decision earlier this week, announcing that the spring semester will start a week later and spring break will be canceled.

Prior to the start of the semester, COVID-19 asymptomatic testing will take place on-campus. Early move-in for students residing on campus will be available to accommodate the spring semester pre-testing program.

University President Pignatello shared, “We are making these decisions in the best interest of our students’ health and the health of their families and our entire campus community and the greater community in our city and county. Together we will continue to work to overcome the challenges that come our way. I know that we will emerge stronger and I look forward to the day we can all be back on campus.”