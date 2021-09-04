Local superintendents have provided an update on their school policies in light of the state-wide masking mandate for K-12 schools. Ulmer and Bason address the official governor's order in their policy changes.

Both school districts maintain the language of the order:

"Masks are not required indoors if engaging in physical activity, eating, drinking, or playing an instrument that would be obstructed by a mask."

"Signs will be posted at all district entrances per the order."

Ulmer highlights a possible exception referenced within the order: A student with a specific medical condition, mental health condition, or disability, may be exempt from masking.

According to superintendent Christina Bason, Montoursville will also offer mask breaks throughout the school day. Further details on Montoursville policies can be found on their website homepage or FAQs update.

Both school contacts addressed an important message that applies across school districts. "We are required to report positive cases to the PA Department of Health (DOH). If a family member tests positive, we need to know that information and will work with families to educate children that are quarantined," added both Ulmer and Bason in their correspondence letters.

The following data collection provides an update on current COVID-19 transmission numbers in northcentral Pa.

COVID-19 numbers in northcentral Pa. region

As of Sept. 3, all but two Pa. counties (Sullivan and Bradford) are in the high level of community transmission, according to the latest CDC Data Tracker statistics.

18, 136 confirmed cases have developed across Pennsylvania within a one week span: Friday, Aug. 27 to Friday, Sept. 3.

The following data sources from department of health reports for Pennsylvania. *These are the reported confirmed cases. The DOH's totals add "probable" cases, but NorthcentralPa.com is reporting only the cases listed as "confirmed."

Total confirmed cases in Pa.: 1,092,346 (+18,136 since Friday, Aug. 27)

Bradford - Confirmed: 5,306 (+69 since Friday, Aug. 27); Deaths: 100

Centre - Confirmed: 16,154 (+196 since Friday, Aug. 27); Deaths: 231

Clinton - Confirmed: 3,458 (+56 since Friday, Aug. 27); Deaths: 69

Columbia - Confirmed: 5,711 (+119 since Friday, Aug. 27); Deaths: 138

Lycoming - Confirmed cases: 10,664 (+222 since Friday, Aug. 27); Deaths: 304

Montour - Confirmed: 1,914 (+27 since Friday, Aug. 27); Deaths: 67

Northumberland - Confirmed: 8,870 (+222 since Friday, Aug. 27); Deaths: 368

Potter - Confirmed: 1,156 (+20 since Friday, Aug. 27); Deaths: 26

Snyder - Confirmed: 3,004 (+52 since Friday, Aug. 27); Deaths: 87

Sullivan - Confirmed: 381 (+12 since Friday, Aug. 27); Deaths: 21

Tioga - Confirmed: 2,745 (+65 since Friday, Aug. 27); Deaths: 114

Union - Confirmed: 4,847 (+57 since Friday, Aug. 27); Deaths: 90



