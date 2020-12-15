Williamsport, Pa. – As cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across the region, healthcare workers are facing new challenges as they strive to provide care for all those who need it.

"The staff are stretched and stressed at times," said Susan Duchman Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at UPMC in the Susquehanna Region. "The volumes are high, we're seeing higher COVID volumes that we saw earlier in the year."

The higher volumes are true for counties across Pennsylvania. As of Thursday, Dec. 10, Pennsylvania saw a seven-day case increase of 60,412 cases and the statewide percent-positivity went up to 16.2%. Lycoming county, where UPMC Williamsport is located, reported a 20.9% positivity rate–meaning nearly 1 in every 4 people was testing positive for COVID-19.

The hospital is "prepared for increased capacity" said Duchman, "and has a plan for it." The plan includes using a team nursing model, recruiting staff members in office settings to temporarily help with bedside care, and opening more units as needed.

Nurses are being asked to work additional shifts and many staff members are taking on new roles and assisting staff members with multiple things at once. "The team work is exceptional," said Duchman. "We are also seeing non-nurses volunteer to come in and be helping hands on the floors."

Despite the plan and teamwork, the reality of working on the frontline is not easy.

"We are caring for long-term patients and we are seeing some of them pass," said Duchman. "Patients are allowed one support person, usually a family member, who is allowed to visit with an appointment as long as they wear appropriate PPE and for someone who is progressing to the death process, four individuals can come in one a time."

Sometimes, family and friends are only able to virtually visit patients in person prior to their passing. In these cases, nurses and hospital staff are there to support patients until the end. "If someone chooses not to come in, that’s okay, too. Our nurses are very proud of the fact that no one dies alone,” said Duchman.

Nurses at UPMC Susquehanna are currently treating a wide variety of patients with COVID-19, from age 108 to 1 month old. The nursing staff does their best to care for everyone no matter what, but Duchmann expressed that the nurses are frustrated by the community.

"The staff is frustrated with the community because they [the staff] are working harder than ever caring for patients that are very ill and do not understand why members of the community will not take the time to protect themselves,” explain Duchmann. "We know the best things to do to keep everyone safe–if members of the community would please mask and social distance, it would keep them from visiting us in the hospital."

Duchmann hopes that the community will start to take precautionary steps to slow the spread, including not gathering over the Holidays. Gov. Wolf's recent temporary mitigation measures may also help reduce transmission rates.

In the meantime, the nurses at UPMC Susquehanna will continue to do all they can to provide their patients with care and support.

"I spoke with our largest COVID nursing unit last week and asked them if we should change the staff to give them a break, since they've been at it a long time and are tired" said Duchmann. The response from the nurses was unanimous.

"They said: 'No, do not do that. We are the experts caring for these patients. We know these patients better than anyone else. We are here for these patients–this is what we are called to do.'"