Lewisburg, Pa. -- Lewisburg Area School District voted on Thursday night in an 8-1 vote to delay the start of school until Sept. 9 and 10.

The 2020-2021 school year was originally scheduled to start on Aug. 20. Instead, Sept. 9 will see grades pre-k, K, 4, 6, and 9 begin their first day. The staggered start will allow grades 1-3, 5, 7-8, and 11-12 to begin Sept. 10.

On Friday, Sept. 11, all grades will report for school as scheduled for five-day-a-week instruction.

Board member Lisa Clark supplied the one “nay” vote.

The board debated on a vote for a new 2020-2021 calendar and start date for more than half an hour at Thursday's Zoom meeting. Board members hesitated to change the plan from five day per week in-person instruction to a hybrid model of learning, citing childcare issues for parents. Several board members also expressed resentment that the state had recommended Union County start the school year with remote learning, saying local officials should know what is best for their area.

"I think all of us feel in a sense we're in a hostage situation regarding the state coming up with criteria," said Lewisburg Area High School principal Paula Reber, in reference to the state's recent designation of Union County as being in the "substantial" category for COVID-19 transmission.

The meeting kicked off with comments from parents and the community. Support for having in-person classroom learning was mixed; a few parents called for caution due to high COVID-19 numbers. One participant pointed out that Union County has had 144 cases since the beginning of August and only 60% of those were attributed to the prison, leading her to believe there is community spread. That commenter preferred school to start in a hybrid mode.

A few commenters said they felt that Governor Wolf was punishing Union County with the “substantial” rating. Why should the district listen to Harrisburg, when local government officials know their area best, the Board was questioned.

One commenter, Dr. Dave Zelechoski, compared COVID-19 to the seasonal flu and said, "send the kids to school. It is necessary."

During the meeting the Board also spent nearly 40 minutes discussing the installation of a new HVAC system in the school buildings. The district is considering HEPA filtration in the buildings due to coronavirus concerns.

The board also voted on an approved a health and safety plan for SACC after school childcare program and the Pre-K program.

School administrators will continue to meet daily to discuss opening plans, as they monitor COVID-19 case count numbers for the next few weeks.